Kharge demands “strict action” against man who smeared human waste on Dalit youth in MP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded strict action against a man who allegedly smeared human waste on a Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led state government, Kharge highlighted that it was the “second incident of Dalit atrocity within a month.

For decades, the adivasis and backward class citizens of Madhya Pradesh have been suffering humiliation under BJP’s misrule, he added.

“BJP's ‘Sabka Saath’, is confined only to advertisements and has become a showy slogan and PR Stunt. BJP is shattering Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of social justice every day. We demand that strictest action should be taken on this incident in Chhatarpur district,” Kharge posted a message on his official Twitter handle on Monday.