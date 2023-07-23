MP: Dalit claims his face and body smeared with human excreta for touching OBC man with grease

Queried why he didn't lodge a complaint with police on Friday, Ahirwar claimed he could not have abandoned the work midway.



"A case is being registered against Ramkripal Patel under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel said.



Baghel said when Ahirwar was working with others, they were joking with Patel who was bathing nearby.



"They were hurling things at each other playfully when Ahirwar put grease on Patel's hand. Thereafter, Patel picked up human excreta with hand and threw it on Ahirwar's back," the police officer said.



Ahirwar approached the police on Saturday with a complaint, Baghel said.



Queried on Ahirwar's claim on Panchayat, Baghel said he didn't have any information.



Police said the accused and the victim are in the age group of 40 to 45.