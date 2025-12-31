Kharge says 2025 marked by ‘loot and misgovernance’; releases BJP’s 14-point failure list
Congress president alleges erosion of rights, economic stress and governance failures as BJP completes 11 years in power
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday mounted a sweeping year-end attack on the BJP-led Union government, alleging that 2025 marked yet another year of “loot, corruption and misgovernance” as the ruling party completed 11 years in office.
In a 14-point post on X on the last day of the year, Kharge said it was necessary to remind citizens how the country was run during 2025, accusing the Modi government of weakening democratic rights, worsening economic inequality and failing on governance and social justice.
On rights and democracy, the Congress chief alleged that key entitlements were systematically undermined. He claimed that the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had taken away the “right to work” from crores of poor households, while the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — conducted without adequate preparation or Booth Level Officer (BLO) training — resulted in crores of voters being deprived of their “right to vote”.
Kharge also trained his guns on the economy, citing inequality, unemployment and currency stress. He alleged that economic disparity had deepened sharply and accused the government of failing to protect jobs and livelihoods.
The top 1 per cent now controls around 40 per cent of India’s wealth, he claimed.
Youth unemployment remains at “alarming levels”, with paper leak rackets continuing unchecked.
The rupee has weakened despite the Reserve Bank of India selling USD 32 billion to stabilise it, he said.
On governance, security and foreign policy, the Congress president accused the BJP of repeated failures and misplaced priorities.
He said the armed forces gave a “befitting reply” after the Pahalgam terror attack, but alleged that BJP ministers made “shameful remarks” about an Army officer.
He flagged repeated claims of foreign “mediation” on India, including by the US and China, alleging silence from the Prime Minister.
He accused the Centre of failing in Manipur and imposing President’s Rule to “cover up” administrative collapse.
Kharge further alleged that there had been no meaningful relief from inflation, dismissed GST cuts as “mere number games”, and accused the government of presiding over a rise in atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities.
He also flagged environmental and public safety concerns, including severe air pollution across north India, alleged attempts to open the Aravallis to mining, ecological damage in Nicobar, Hasdeo and Mumbai’s mangroves, and tragedies ranging from stampedes to deaths caused by toxic cough syrup.
“Overall, even in 2025, BJP’s loot, corruption and misgovernance dominated the lives of the people,” Kharge said.
