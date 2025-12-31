Kharge says 2025 marked by ‘loot and misgovernance’; releases BJP’s 14-point failure list

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday mounted a sweeping year-end attack on the BJP-led Union government, alleging that 2025 marked yet another year of “loot, corruption and misgovernance” as the ruling party completed 11 years in office.

In a 14-point post on X on the last day of the year, Kharge said it was necessary to remind citizens how the country was run during 2025, accusing the Modi government of weakening democratic rights, worsening economic inequality and failing on governance and social justice.

On rights and democracy, the Congress chief alleged that key entitlements were systematically undermined. He claimed that the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had taken away the “right to work” from crores of poor households, while the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — conducted without adequate preparation or Booth Level Officer (BLO) training — resulted in crores of voters being deprived of their “right to vote”.

Kharge also trained his guns on the economy, citing inequality, unemployment and currency stress. He alleged that economic disparity had deepened sharply and accused the government of failing to protect jobs and livelihoods.