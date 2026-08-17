Kirti Azad threatens ‘pistol’ as Bengal’s ‘egg war’ escalates
TMC MP alleges BJP is behind attacks on party leaders; targets rebel faction chief Ritabrata after Asish Banerjee’s death
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad has stepped up his attack on the BJP while defending his decision to seek a licence for a firearm, following a series of egg-throwing incidents targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal.
Speaking to journalists in his Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency on Monday, 17 August, the former India cricketer said he was considering applying for a pistol licence for personal protection, asserting his right to self-defence.
"They have stopped serving eggs in schools, yet now they are pelting people with eggs," Azad said, referring to the recent attacks on Trinamool leaders. "I am obtaining pistol licence for my own safety. I have the right to self-defence."
Azad's remarks come amid what TMC leaders have dubbed a growing pattern of 'egg therapy', with several party figures, including Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh, facing egg-throwing incidents during public appearances.
Questioning the circumstances behind the attacks, Azad also pointed to the rising price of eggs. "Eggs are almost Rs 10 apiece now. Am I supposed to believe that people are voluntarily buying eggs with their own money and throwing them at our leaders?" he asked.
Azad alleged that the attacks were "financed and planned by the BJP" as part of an attempt to intimidate TMC leaders and prevent them from reaching out to people.
The MP said he would not be intimidated by the attacks. "I am not the sort of people to be frightened. I have played cricket for India. I have played for the honour of Mother India," he said.
Azad's remarks came amid a deepening political battle between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the rebel faction headed by West Bengal leader of opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. The split has sharpened in the wake of the death of veteran TMC leader and former Assembly deputy speaker Asish Banerjee, who had joined the Ritabrata-led faction after resigning as the party's Birbhum district president.
Banerjee was found hanging at a TMC office in Rampurhat on Sunday, with police recovering a purported suicide note. The circumstances of his death have triggered a political blame game, with the Mamata-led camp alleging political vilification and the BJP and Ritabrata's faction pointing to alleged corruption and pressure within the TMC. Police are investigating the circumstances of the death and the authenticity of the note.
Against this backdrop, Azad targeted Ritabrata without elaborating on the specific allegations contained in his original remarks. "We know exactly what Ritabrata has done, what he said over the phone, and under whose pressure he acted," Azad said.
Azad also described the political situation in Bengal as "raakshas-raj", or rule of demons. "Demons! Figures like Kalnemi are sitting right here," he said.
His remarks drew an immediate response from BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bandyopadhyay, who warned Azad against talking about carrying firearms. "If he talks of keeping firearms and the like, we will pick him up and escort him right out of the state, sending him back to Bihar," Bandyopadhyay said, referring to Azad's Bihar roots.
Azad was in Bardhaman-Durgapur on Monday for a series of constituency engagements and party programmes. He said an organisational meeting would be held in the evening, followed by further visits across East Burdwan on Tuesday.
He also indicated that the TMC was preparing for a much larger political campaign after Durga Puja, signalling an intensification of its grassroots activities and confrontation with the BJP in the months ahead.