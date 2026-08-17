Kirti Azad threatens ‘pistol’ as Bengal’s ‘egg war’ escalates

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad has stepped up his attack on the BJP while defending his decision to seek a licence for a firearm, following a series of egg-throwing incidents targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal.

Speaking to journalists in his Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency on Monday, 17 August, the former India cricketer said he was considering applying for a pistol licence for personal protection, asserting his right to self-defence.

"They have stopped serving eggs in schools, yet now they are pelting people with eggs," Azad said, referring to the recent attacks on Trinamool leaders. "I am obtaining pistol licence for my own safety. I have the right to self-defence."

Azad's remarks come amid what TMC leaders have dubbed a growing pattern of 'egg therapy', with several party figures, including Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh, facing egg-throwing incidents during public appearances.

Questioning the circumstances behind the attacks, Azad also pointed to the rising price of eggs. "Eggs are almost Rs 10 apiece now. Am I supposed to believe that people are voluntarily buying eggs with their own money and throwing them at our leaders?" he asked.

Azad alleged that the attacks were "financed and planned by the BJP" as part of an attempt to intimidate TMC leaders and prevent them from reaching out to people.