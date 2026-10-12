Kolkata braces for anti-Gyanesh Kumar march as Mamata, Left mobilise

Trinamool plans a Kolkata march demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and arrest.

Left student organisations hold protests, using street theatre, music and slogans to challenge the Election Commission.

Opposition leaders and activists call for Kumar’s removal and electoral reforms, including action over SIR.

Political tensions are rising in Kolkata as the Mamata-All India Trinamool Congress (Mamata-AITC) prepares to hold a protest march from Rajabazar to Park Circus on Tuesday, 13 October, demanding the resignation and arrest of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Scheduled for 2.00 pm with Durga Puja nearing, the march is expected to draw party workers and supporters as protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Centre gather momentum across the country.

Mamata-AITC has described the demonstration as a “massive protest march” against what it calls the Centre’s attempts to “stifle the voice of democracy”. The party has also condemned the detention of Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and what it describes as the “repression” of Opposition leaders and young protesters.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi for the INDIA bloc protests, may join the march after returning to Kolkata. Her participation, however, remains uncertain. Party leaders have said the demonstration will go ahead regardless of whether she attends.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Subhashis Chakraborty said the party was determined to take its protest to the streets. “We do not know whether the police will grant permission for the rally. But I can say this much: the protest rally will definitely take place, and our leaders will be present,” he said.