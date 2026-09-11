Kolkata college row: Vice-principal says forced to quit, students ‘purify’ campus

A vice-principal alleging that she was forced to resign. Students carrying out a ‘purification’ ritual with incense sticks and Ganga water moments after she left under police supervision.

The extraordinary sequence at Surendranath Law College in Kolkata has turned what began as a dispute over attendance and examination eligibility into a deeply political and unsettling confrontation.

Mohammadi Tarannum, vice-principal of the college, left the institution under police supervision after claiming that she had been forced to sign her resignation letter. As she left amid chants of 'Thief! Thief!', Tarannum repeatedly insisted that she had not resigned voluntarily.

“I was forced to resign; I did not resign voluntarily,” she said, appealing to the chief minister and the higher education minister to order an investigation into what had happened.

Tarannum alleged that she had been confined inside her room for nearly 23 hours, with the situation becoming particularly distressing after the electricity supply was cut. She claimed the lights and fans were switched off and that she was left without adequate access to basic necessities.

“I was left in the dark. I have been subjected to abuse,” she said. In another account, she alleged, “They held me captive for two days without providing food or water. They kept the room dark.”