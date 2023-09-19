K'taka CM to meet MPs, Union ministers from state in Delhi; Cauvery issue on top of the agenda

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be holding a meeting with all Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka in the national capital on Wednesday, to discuss a host of issues concerning the state, especially the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Several stalled developmental projects and those waiting Centre's clearances are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, during which the Chief Minister is likely to urge the Union Ministers and MPs from the state to use their good offices for intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India on the Cauvery issue.

The meeting has gained significance, with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday asking Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.