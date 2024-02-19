Kumaraswamy threatening MLAs to buy votes for RS polls: Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee president and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said he has information that former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was making offers to Congress MLAs to "buy votes" for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

“We are aware of who Kumaraswamy is making phone calls to, what he is saying, and what offers he is making. Our MLAs have given us all the information. We are aware of the BJP’s game plan too," Shivakumar told reporters at the Vidhan Soudha (Assembly). "He (Kumaraswamy) has threatened them (MLAs). I am aware of it. I will not speak on it now."

Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) party — a king-maker of sorts in the formation of past governments and an old hand at fielding business magnates for the Rajya Sabha despite its numbers in the Assembly not crossing 60, with 58 seats in 2004 being the highest — is seemingly back to its old games.

For the 27 February Rajya Sabha polls, Gowda and his son, with 19 JD(S) MLAs in their new avatar as the electoral ally of the BJP, have fielded party man and business magnate D. Kupendra Reddy as the NDA candidate.

The surprise last-minute entry of Reddy, who calls himself an 'infrastructure developer' in his election affidavit, has turned the elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats, expected to be an unopposed contest, into a likely scenario for horse trading and cross-voting, with the fate of the fourth candidate to be elected hanging by four votes.

The Congress has fielded three candidates based on its 135 MLAs and support from three independents, and the BJP with 66 MLAs and one independent has put up one nominee. Each candidate has to get 45 first preference votes to be elected, and both the Congress and BJP were comfortable with their numbers.