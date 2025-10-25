Lalu slams Centre over 'inhumane' train conditions for Chhath

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar-bound passengers during the Chhath Puja rush, alleging that inadequate train services had left thousands travelling in “inhumane conditions”.

In a social media post, Lalu Prasad shared a video showing overcrowded compartments, with passengers crammed into aisles and perched atop luggage racks, as they made their way home for one of the state’s most important festivals.

In a post on X, Prasad wrote: “The uncrowned king of lies and the leader of empty promises had boasted that out of the country's total 13,198 trains, 12,000 would be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Chhath festival. This, too, turned out to be a blatant lie. My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in an inhumane manner.”

His remarks were a pointed response to BJP president J.P. Nadda, who had recently told a rally in Bihar that the railway ministry had raised the number of special trains to 12,000 to accommodate festival travellers this year.

Prasad accused the Centre of betraying the people of Bihar, saying those who have endured “the pain of migration for the last 20 years of the NDA rule” are still unable to secure safe and comfortable passage home during the annual festival.

“They are being forced to travel in inhumane conditions in packed trains. How shameful is this?” the RJD leader said, adding that “due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than four crore people from Bihar migrate to other states for work every year”.