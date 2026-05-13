Leena Gangopadhyay resigns as Bengal women’s panel chief after regime change

Leena Gangopadhyay has resigned as chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women following the change of government in the state, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Gangopadhyay stepped down before completing her tenure, which was scheduled to end in July this year. She had been appointed to the position in July 2023 during the rule of the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Known as a prominent figure in the Bengali entertainment industry, Gangopadhyay has built a reputation as a writer, producer and director in Tollywood. She also runs a production company and has often been regarded as being close to the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Her resignation comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in West Bengal by winning the recent assembly elections.

Gangopadhyay had earlier indicated her intention to resign following controversy surrounding the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee earlier this year.

The actor drowned on 29 March while reportedly shooting for a television serial at Talsari beach in Odisha. The serial was being produced by Gangopadhyay’s production company.