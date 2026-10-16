Left groups march in Patna demanding CEC’s resignation, stopped at R-Block

Police stopped CPI(M), DYFI and SFI protesters at Patna’s R-Block as they marched towards the Election Commission office

Demonstrators demanded chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and restoration of names deleted during the SIR exercise

Security was stepped up along the route, with barricades and water cannon vehicles deployed

Police stopped activists of the CPI(M) and its youth and student organisations at Patna’s R-Block on Friday as they marched towards the Election Commission office, demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

The demonstrators, including members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), had planned to proceed from the GPO roundabout to the commission’s office.

Police erected barricades at R-Block to prevent the procession from advancing. Water cannon vehicles were stationed at the site, although there was no confirmation that they had been used.

Authorities increased police deployment at the GPO roundabout, R-Block, near the Election Commission office and around the Chief Minister’s residence following reports that protesters intended to surround the commission’s office.