Left groups march in Patna demanding CEC’s resignation, stopped at R-Block
Police deploy barricades and water cannon vehicles as protesters seek restoration of names deleted from electoral rolls
Police stopped CPI(M), DYFI and SFI protesters at Patna’s R-Block as they marched towards the Election Commission office
Demonstrators demanded chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and restoration of names deleted during the SIR exercise
Security was stepped up along the route, with barricades and water cannon vehicles deployed
Police stopped activists of the CPI(M) and its youth and student organisations at Patna’s R-Block on Friday as they marched towards the Election Commission office, demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.
The demonstrators, including members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), had planned to proceed from the GPO roundabout to the commission’s office.
Police erected barricades at R-Block to prevent the procession from advancing. Water cannon vehicles were stationed at the site, although there was no confirmation that they had been used.
Authorities increased police deployment at the GPO roundabout, R-Block, near the Election Commission office and around the Chief Minister’s residence following reports that protesters intended to surround the commission’s office.
Carrying national and party flags, demonstrators raised slogans against the Election Commission and the central government. Their placards challenged the conduct of the electoral process, and protesters also criticised police action against student groups in Delhi.
The march formed part of wider opposition protests over alleged “vote theft” and changes to electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The protesting organisations demanded the restoration of names deleted during the exercise in Bihar, West Bengal and other states and Union Territories. They also questioned the chief election commissioner’s role and called for his resignation.
A substantial police presence remained along the proposed route as authorities monitored the gathering. The protesters’ next steps were unclear after the procession was halted.
There was no confirmed information about detentions, clashes or traffic disruption.
With IANS inputs