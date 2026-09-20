Left opposes religious imposition, not religion while BJP fuels communal divisions: CPI(M)
CPI(M) leader accuses BJP of using faith to divide Bengalis and says government should focus on jobs, education and welfare
CPI(M)'s Mohammed Salim says Left opposes religious imposition, not religion.
He accuses BJP of using faith to divide Bengalis for political gain.
Salim says the government should focus on jobs, education and social security.
CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim on Sunday said the Left was opposed to the imposition of religion, not religion itself, and accused the BJP of using faith to divide people along communal lines.
Addressing a rally of the party's youth wing, DYFI, at Esplanade in central Kolkata, Salim said attempts to dictate the lifestyle and behaviour of Bengalis would not succeed.
“It is not easy to change the lifestyle and the behaviour of the people of Bengal. If anyone thinks they will do so by bringing some so-called gurus from outside, they are mistaken,” he said.
Salim was referring to recent remarks by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.
The CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit secretary said the Left was not opposed to religion but to attempts to impose religious practices.
“We are against religion imposition,” he said.
“The government's job is not to propagate any religion, but to run schools and colleges, provide job opportunities to the unemployed, develop infrastructure, and provide social security to the people,” Salim said.
He accused the BJP of instrumentalising faith to polarise communities and also criticised former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she had used religion for political gains.
Salim also accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite the history of India and West Bengal. Referring to the BJP's return to power in the state, he alleged that the government had “declared war” on unemployed youths, students, universities, hawkers, small traders, workers and farmers in the name of a “double-engine government”.
He also took a swipe at the BJP's plans for the upcoming municipal elections, saying the party was attempting to create a “triple-engine government” by winning civic bodies.
Salim alleged that the BJP had made several promises to voters during the Assembly elections but had forgotten them within months of coming to power. He said young people were now seeking accountability.
Referring to teachers who lost their jobs, Salim alleged that chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had promised them employment before the BJP came to power but that the government now intended to close schools.
He also claimed that more than 85,000 “false cases” had been filed against Left supporters. Salim said the Left would continue its political fight within the law and democratic norms.
The CPI(M) has previously made similar arguments against what it describes as the use of religious issues for political mobilisation, while maintaining that people should have the right to practise their faith.