Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill sparks debate over intent of government

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra has introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 in the state Assembly, triggering a political debate over the intent behind the proposed legislation aimed at preventing forced religious conversions.

The bill was tabled in the Assembly on Friday and is expected to pass without difficulty as the ruling alliance enjoys a majority in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council. Once approved by the legislature and signed by the President, the law will come into force in the state.

The move has drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society voices, who have questioned the necessity of the legislation and the motivations behind bringing it at this time.

Opposition questions necessity of law

Critics have argued that the government has not produced official data showing large-scale cases of forced religious conversions or so-called “love jihad” in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier claimed that a conspiracy involving “love jihad” had been uncovered based on more than one lakh complaints in the state. However, opposition leaders and activists have pointed out that no First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered in police stations on the basis of these complaints.

State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also told the Assembly that more than one lakh cases related to “love jihad” existed in Maharashtra, though he did not cite specific police cases or FIRs.

Human rights lawyer Lara Jesani has questioned the government about the basis for the proposed legislation, asking whether any official study or report exists documenting forced religious conversions in the state.

“If there is no such data or study, then what is the basis for bringing this law?” she said.