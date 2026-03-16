Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill sparks debate over intent of government
Opposition questions need for proposed law as government says it targets forced conversions
The BJP-led government in Maharashtra has introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 in the state Assembly, triggering a political debate over the intent behind the proposed legislation aimed at preventing forced religious conversions.
The bill was tabled in the Assembly on Friday and is expected to pass without difficulty as the ruling alliance enjoys a majority in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council. Once approved by the legislature and signed by the President, the law will come into force in the state.
The move has drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society voices, who have questioned the necessity of the legislation and the motivations behind bringing it at this time.
Opposition questions necessity of law
Critics have argued that the government has not produced official data showing large-scale cases of forced religious conversions or so-called “love jihad” in Maharashtra.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier claimed that a conspiracy involving “love jihad” had been uncovered based on more than one lakh complaints in the state. However, opposition leaders and activists have pointed out that no First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered in police stations on the basis of these complaints.
State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also told the Assembly that more than one lakh cases related to “love jihad” existed in Maharashtra, though he did not cite specific police cases or FIRs.
Human rights lawyer Lara Jesani has questioned the government about the basis for the proposed legislation, asking whether any official study or report exists documenting forced religious conversions in the state.
“If there is no such data or study, then what is the basis for bringing this law?” she said.
Rais Shaikh of the Samajwadi Party said the bill could violate the principle of religious freedom and alleged that it may disproportionately affect minority communities. He demanded that the legislation be referred to a joint select committee of the state legislature for further review.
Concerns over possible misuse
Opposition leaders have also raised concerns about the powers granted to law enforcement agencies under the proposed law.
Some lawmakers cited cases involving controversial statements made by BJP legislator Nitesh Rane, against whom multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches.
During a protest in Ahmednagar organised by a group identified as Sakal Hindu Samaj, Rane allegedly issued threats against members of a particular community, according to police complaints.
Cases have been registered against him in the Shrirampur and Topkhana police station jurisdictions, among others.
Opposition leaders have argued that the absence of action in such cases raises concerns about whether enforcement powers under the proposed law could be misused.
Government defends legislation
The government, however, has defended the bill, saying its purpose is to prevent religious conversions carried out through coercion, pressure or inducement.
Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the bill, Fadnavis said the legislation was not directed against any particular religion.
“The objective is not action against any religion but to prevent conversions carried out through force, fear or inducement,” he said.
Fadnavis added that freedom of religion is a fundamental right and individuals retain the right to change their faith voluntarily.
However, the proposed law provides for legal action if conversions are carried out through coercion, intimidation or material inducements, he said.
The chief minister also accused the opposition of opposing the bill for “appeasement politics”.
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