‘Living ghosts’ protest: IYC workers demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

IYC workers dressed as ‘living ghosts’ staged a protest in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police; some were detained, the IYC said.

The youth wing also alleged that living voters had been removed from electoral rolls and accused the BJP of influencing the exercise.

Wearing black robes and white masks, with skulls hanging around their necks, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers dressed as ‘living ghosts’ staged a protest against the Election Commission on Friday, 2 October, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The Congress youth wing workers attempted to march from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and carrying posters and banners demanding accountability from Kumar. IYC workers said police stopped them outside their office.

Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters included some wearing masks bearing the faces of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They described themselves as ‘living ghosts’ who, they alleged, had been removed from the electoral rolls despite being alive.

The demonstration was part of the Congress youth wing’s continuing protests against the Election Commission, with workers raising slogans including 'CEC, resign', 'Election Commission, answer us' and 'Save Democracy'.