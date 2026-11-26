‘It is no longer merely about silencing dissent. The very existence of an individual as a citizen of this Republic is being called into question. Is this the new low to which the BJP’s politics under Modi-Shah has descended?’ Das posted on social media on Thursday.

‘I will not be cowed by such cheap politics. I will continue to raise questions about the youth unemployment crisis, education reforms, paper leaks, environmental degradation, and electoral integrity. My personal life is of little consequence to my generation. What matters to us is our education, our livelihoods, our freedoms, and our shared future. No amount of manufactured and cheap controversy around my personal life will change that,’ he added.

Das has questioned why no alleged discrepancy was flagged during the verification process when his passport was issued in 2019. ‘I have travelled abroad twice since then without being stopped. The issue is being raised at this time because I am associated with the CJP movement. My place of birth, my parents are being dragged into this. But we are not scared of cheap tactics,’ he maintained.

The series of actions against Das, who has been outspoken about corruption in the judiciary and has written critically about several high court and Supreme Court judges, began with a PIL filed before Madras High Court. On 30 October, the court issued notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the home ministry to investigate Das’ nationality and cancel his passport and Aadhaar card if he was found not to be an Indian citizen.

The petition, filed by Chennai businessman R. Ganesh Kumar, also sought to block Das’ X and Instagram accounts and restrain him from making derogatory statements against Supreme Court judges. The petition alleged that ‘the actual name of Saurav Das was Yogesh Sharma’ and that he had ‘roots in Nepal’.

It further claimed: ‘The said Respondent No. 06 [Mr Das] has no genuine work. He is a jobless person self-styled to be a representative of the CJP and has used his social media handle to spread hatred amongst the youth with false and unsubstantiated allegations. One does not know how many passports the said Saurav Das is in possession of. In the interest of the nation, a deeper probe... needs to be undertaken,’ the affidavit read, as reported by The Hindu.