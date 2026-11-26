The curious case of Saurav Das, and how he was stopped from leaving India
Delhi High Court seeks Union govt’s response to Das' petition against Immigration stopping from taking a flight on 24 Nov
CJP co-convenor will miss Oxford Union event on 1 December as Delhi High Court denied his plea for permission to fly pending inquiry into alleged discrepancies in his passport.
The MEA said on Wednesday that the Chennai Regional Passport Office sent a show-cause notice to Das at 7.30 pm on 23 November, five hours before he was to board his flight to UK.
MHA informed the court that Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against Das and 400 others who defied prohibitory orders to hold a rally on 2 October. A look-out notice to stop him from leaving the country was issued on 22-23 November, though FIR was dated 3 October.
The Union government on Thursday, 26 November informed Delhi High Court that the home ministry had issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson and co-convenor Saurav Das. The circular alerts immigration authorities at exit points to prevent the person named from leaving the country.
On Wednesday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said Das was required to respond to a show-cause notice issued by the Regional Passport Office in Chennai over alleged discrepancies in his passport before he could travel abroad.
The show-cause notice was emailed to him at 7.30 pm on Monday, 23 November — five hours before he was scheduled to board a flight to the UK at 1.00 am, Das told the court. He said he had not seen the email until it was shown to him at immigration control at Indira Gandhi International Airport. His counsel also told the court that Das was unaware of the LOC. His plea seeking permission to fly to the UK to attend an event at Oxford on 1 December was rejected by the court, which fixed 9 December as the next date of hearing.
LOCs have also been issued against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, Ratna Singh and others in connection with an FIR over the party’s protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) without permission, the court was informed.
Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Das, sought a copy of the LOC to enable him to challenge it. However, the additional solicitor-general said no copy of the LOC could be furnished. Das was also stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police from travelling to Meerut on Thursday.
The FIR was registered on 3 October over the Shivaji Park protest. According to the home ministry’s submission, the LOC against Das was issued on the night of 22-23 November, more than seven weeks after the FIR was registered.
The FIR names CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, Saurav Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle, along with more than 400 supporters, for allegedly gathering unlawfully and raising slogans in Dadar. It invokes Sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobedience of a public servant’s lawful order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 37 (power to prohibit certain acts to prevent disorder) and 135 (breaking orders issued by police) of the Maharashtra Police Act.
‘It is no longer merely about silencing dissent. The very existence of an individual as a citizen of this Republic is being called into question. Is this the new low to which the BJP’s politics under Modi-Shah has descended?’ Das posted on social media on Thursday.
‘I will not be cowed by such cheap politics. I will continue to raise questions about the youth unemployment crisis, education reforms, paper leaks, environmental degradation, and electoral integrity. My personal life is of little consequence to my generation. What matters to us is our education, our livelihoods, our freedoms, and our shared future. No amount of manufactured and cheap controversy around my personal life will change that,’ he added.
Das has questioned why no alleged discrepancy was flagged during the verification process when his passport was issued in 2019. ‘I have travelled abroad twice since then without being stopped. The issue is being raised at this time because I am associated with the CJP movement. My place of birth, my parents are being dragged into this. But we are not scared of cheap tactics,’ he maintained.
The series of actions against Das, who has been outspoken about corruption in the judiciary and has written critically about several high court and Supreme Court judges, began with a PIL filed before Madras High Court. On 30 October, the court issued notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the home ministry to investigate Das’ nationality and cancel his passport and Aadhaar card if he was found not to be an Indian citizen.
The petition, filed by Chennai businessman R. Ganesh Kumar, also sought to block Das’ X and Instagram accounts and restrain him from making derogatory statements against Supreme Court judges. The petition alleged that ‘the actual name of Saurav Das was Yogesh Sharma’ and that he had ‘roots in Nepal’.
It further claimed: ‘The said Respondent No. 06 [Mr Das] has no genuine work. He is a jobless person self-styled to be a representative of the CJP and has used his social media handle to spread hatred amongst the youth with false and unsubstantiated allegations. One does not know how many passports the said Saurav Das is in possession of. In the interest of the nation, a deeper probe... needs to be undertaken,’ the affidavit read, as reported by The Hindu.