Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition protests over Naravane memoir row

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm on Wednesday after loud protests by opposition members over issues linked to an unpublished “memoir” attributed to former Army chief M M Naravane.

As the House reassembled at noon, opposition MPs immediately raised slogans targeting the government, focusing on the 2020 military stand-off with China. The disruptions continued despite appeals from Speaker Om Birla to maintain order and allow parliamentary business to continue.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker permitted the routine laying of parliamentary papers on the table. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also managed to make a statement on the India–US trade agreement before the situation deteriorated further.

Congress MPs were seen holding banners and posters bearing images of General Naravane and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi waved a book during the protests. The Speaker strongly objected to the display of banners inside the House.

With opposition members continuing to register their protest, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings until the afternoon.