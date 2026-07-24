LS adjourned for 5th day as govt refuses to budge on Pradhan’s resignation

The Lok Sabha remained paralysed for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as the government refused to accept demands for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. With the government refusing to relent, repeated disruptions were forced upon as the Opposition tried to convince the government. The din led to an eventual adjournment of the House until Monday.

When proceedings resumed at noon after an earlier adjournment, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had repeatedly expressed its willingness to discuss the matter in Parliament. There was no reference to the Opposition's demand for Pradhan's resignation.

Addressing the House, Rijiju appealed to leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to persuade Congress members to participate in the debate instead of insisting on preconditions.

He said attaching conditions before a discussion would send the wrong message to the country and stressed that Parliament was the appropriate forum to deliberate on the alleged examination irregularities.

Rijiju also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for examination paper leaks, including a new law providing for stringent punishment and fast-track trials. He added that the Union Cabinet was expected to consider the proposed legislation on Friday.