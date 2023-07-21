Lok Sabha adjourned till July 24 amid Opposition protests on Manipur

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 24 amid continuous protests by the Congress-led opposition, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the House on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

As soon as the House convened at 12 p.m., the opposition members entered the well of the House, showing placards and shouting slogans, seeking discussion on the Manipur violence.

Congress, DMK, Left, JD(U) and even the lone AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku were protesting in the well of the House.

The NCP, National Conference and Samajwadi Party members were standing near their benches.