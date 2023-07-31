LS passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill amid Opposition protests

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to curb film piracy and give more powers to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue separate certificates for a film’s exhibition on television or any other media.

The bill was passed after a brief discussion within half an hour, even as opposition members protested by standing in the well of the House, seeking prime minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House and his response on the Manipur violence.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Bill.

The bill amends the Cinematograph Act, 1952.