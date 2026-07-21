Madhya Pradesh assembly passes UCC Bill amid Congress protest

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 by voice vote amid protests by the opposition Congress.

The Bill, introduced on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, seeks to regulate matters relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships. It bans polygamy, mandates the registration of marriages, divorces and live-in relationships, and excludes tribal communities from its ambit.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh would become the fourth state to implement a Uniform Civil Code after Goa, Assam and Uttarakhand.

Addressing the House, Yadav said the legislation would prohibit practices such as triple talaq and halala, ensure equal inheritance rights for all children, including biological and adopted children of married and unmarried parents, and strengthen women's rights.

He accused the Congress of opposing the Bill for "Muslim appeasement" and said the party was also anti-tribal despite the legislation exempting tribal communities.