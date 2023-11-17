Polling ends in MP & Chhattisgarh, EC releases voter turnout figures

Voting for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh ended at 6.00 pm on Friday, though those still in queue would be allowed to exercise their franchise, an official said.

A total of 70 assembly seats in neighbouring Chhattisgarh also went to polls in the second and final phase of voting on Friday. Polling for the second phase began on Friday morning, covering the remaining 70 seats of the 90-member assembly. With over 18,800 polling stations designated for this phase, a total of 958 candidates are in the fray.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray in MP, among them heavyweights like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Congress state unit president Kamal Nath, as well as several Union ministers and Lok Sabha MPs.

"Though voting ended at 6pm, it will continue for some more time for people who are still in queue," the election official said.