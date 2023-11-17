Chhattisgarh: A look at key constituencies

Polling for the second and final phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh began Friday morning, covering the remaining 70 seats of the 90-member assembly. With over 18,800 polling stations designated for this phase, a total of 958 candidates are in the fray.

Key constituencies in this phase include Ambikapur, Raipur City South, Korba, Sakti, Durg Rural, and Lormi, among others.

Patan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from his traditional seat under the Congress banner, facing competition from his nephew, Vijay Baghel, representing the BJP. Amit Jogi, the son of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's chief and former chief minister Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray for the Patan seat.