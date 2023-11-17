Chhattisgarh: A look at key constituencies
Chhattisgarh is voting for to elect its legislative assembly in phase 2 in which 958 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats. Key battles in Patan, Ambikapur and Raipur City West
Polling for the second and final phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh began Friday morning, covering the remaining 70 seats of the 90-member assembly. With over 18,800 polling stations designated for this phase, a total of 958 candidates are in the fray.
Key constituencies in this phase include Ambikapur, Raipur City South, Korba, Sakti, Durg Rural, and Lormi, among others.
Patan
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from his traditional seat under the Congress banner, facing competition from his nephew, Vijay Baghel, representing the BJP. Amit Jogi, the son of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's chief and former chief minister Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray for the Patan seat.
Ambikapur
Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo seeks the Congress mandate in the Ambikapur Assembly constituency, competing against BJP's Rajesh Agrawal, a former Congress leader.
Sakti
The Sakti Assembly constituency witnesses a battle between Congress' Charan Das Mahant and BJP's Khilawan Sahu. Mahant, currently serving as the speaker in the Chhattisgarh assembly, has been a three-time MLA and MP from the seat.
Raipur City
In Raipur City South, BJP's Brij Mohan Agrawal, the former home minister of Chhattisgarh, seeks votes against Congress' Mahant Ram Sundar. In Lormi, BJP's state chief and MP Arun Sao contests against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu.
Korba
Korba Assembly constituency features Congress' Jai Singh Agrawal, the Revenue Minister of the state, against BJP's Lakhan Lal Dewangan, the party vice president.
Bharatpur-Sonhat
Union Minister and MP Renuka Singh are in the fray from Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly constituency, where Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Kamro.
Durg
Senior Congress leader and home minister in Baghel cabinet,Tamradhwaj Sahu is contesting from Durg (rural). BJP fielded Lalit Chandrakar against Sahu.
Raipur City West assembly constituency stands out with 26 contestants, while Dondi Lohara constituency has the lowest number of candidates at four.
Voting in the second phase is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm, with Bindranawagarh assembly constituency having voting hours from 7 am to 3 pm at nine polling stations.
The Election Commission successfully concluded the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats on 7 November . The final counting of votes for the 90-member assembly is slated for 3 December.