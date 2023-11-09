Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam whistleblower giving state's richest MLA a tough time

At 8.45 pm, a bike appears in Ratlam's busy Malviya Nagar Market area carrying Paras Saklecha, Congress candidate from the Ratlam assembly constituency, on the backseat. He is about to address a gathering of over 2,000 people after a day-long jansampark abhiyan (public outreach).

As he alights from the bike and moves toward the stage, a group of people begin jostling to shake hands, and the scattered crowd fills the empty chairs. When he takes the mike at around 9.30 pm, even as Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's innings against Afghanistan (in a World Cup match on 7 November) keeps viewers glued to their mobile screens, the crowd is still attentive, hearing him out in pin-drop silence.

Saklecha is has been popular since he became the mayor of Ratlam as well as an independent MLA in 2008, trouncing the BJP's Himmat Kothari, former home minister of Madhya Pradesh. Thanks to his role in exposing the Vyapam scam and the 2017 Mandsaur police firing, he has garnered respect from the masses and several people from remote areas come to listen to him.