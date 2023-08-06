Maha leaders red flag BJP's sub-nationalist agenda in the state

"This is part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy of secondarisation of the Muslims, Christians, Dalits and other minorities, for safeguarding their short-term electoral interests," said Sawant in a direct attack.

Under this, the BJP-RSS are "attempting to decimate minorities to sell the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra', create their icons, distort or dilute historical facts by propagating their own versions, misuse the names of icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and brutally run down Emperor Aurangzeb or Tipu Sultan to suit their immediate needs", he explained.

Azmi said that all minorities, specifically Muslims, are "systematically targeted after 2014" when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power, and now "it is being done more blatantly" in different parts of the country.

"They have been highlighting and using only the alleged negative aspects of Aurangzeb or Tipu Sultan's reign... History shows that they never attacked Hindus or their places of worship and whatever may have happened could be due to the politics of that age. Forget what they did centuries ago, what have you been doing for the past 10 years? The BJP is brazenly stoking disharmony as it apprehends a backlash," Azmi said.