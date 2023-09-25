Maharashtra BJP chief's audio clip on taking journos to dhabas sparks row

An audio clip of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in which he purportedly asks party workers to take journalists to dhabas and treat them well to avoid negative publicity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has gone viral, inviting allegations that the BJP is trying to manage the media.

These "instructions" were purportedly given by Bawankule in Ahmednagar where he was addressing a gathering of BJP workers on the management of poll booths.

Under fire from the Opposition, Bawankule clarified that he only meant that journalists should be treated with respect and that party workers should try to understand their opinions about the allocated booths.

In the audio, Bawankule can be heard saying that "small-time video journalists running news portals and residing in your booth areas sometimes present a minor incident as if some blast has taken place".