Maharashtra govt maintains silence on Shakti law demand after Nasarapur rape-murder

The Maharashtra government has remained non-committal on demands to implement the Shakti criminal law following the rape and murder case in Nasarapur in Pune district, even as public anger mounts and opposition parties push for stricter legal action.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state, with calls intensifying for the accused to be awarded capital punishment. While leaders across the political spectrum have backed the demand for the death penalty through existing legal provisions, the opposition has argued that only the Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020 can ensure such punishment.

Govt signals alternative legal route

Eknath Shinde said after a cabinet meeting on 5 May that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed officials to draft stricter provisions to bar parole for those convicted in sexual offence cases.

However, a similar law introduced during Fadnavis’ earlier tenure — restricting parole for sexual offenders — was struck down by the courts after being in force for nearly three years.

What is the Shakti law?

The Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, passed by the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was modelled on Andhra Pradesh’s Disha law. It proposes stringent measures, including:

Death penalty for rape convicts

Completion of investigation within one month

Severe punishment, including death, in acid attack cases

The Bill was sent to the President for approval but did not receive assent as some provisions were found inconsistent with central laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Centre had argued that the BNS already incorporates stringent provisions for sexual offences, making additional state-level laws redundant.