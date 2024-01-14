Maharashtra: Shinde says son got LS ticket so party got a "well-educated, young face"

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's statements on dynastic politics.

Thackeray had asked people to "Bury dynastic politics and traitors" while addressing a public gathering yesterday, 13 January, during his tour of the Kalyan constituency, which is represented by Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde in the Lok Sabha.

Thackeray had also specifically said that giving Shinde's son a ticket was a mistake back in 2019.

Justifying his son's candidature, Eknath Shinde said," It was the requirement of the party in that period. The party was seeking a well-educated and young face to be fielded in the Lok Sabha election. It gave a ticket to Shrikant and we won. Our party's tally increased."