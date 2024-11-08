Maharashtra: Uddhav hits back at BJP on ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan

He said he is proud that the MVA alliance is working together unitedly to protect the interest of Maharashtra.

The MVA performed well in the Lok Sabha elections, but the challenge is far from over. The people of Maharashtra have to show them their rightful place, Thackeray added.

"The wounds that the traitors inflicted on us two-and-a-half years back are still fresh. We were waiting for the right time to defeat them and that time has come now. They did not betray me, but betrayed the soil of Maharashtra," he said.

"We waived the loan of farmers in Maharashtra, but never showed off because it was not a favour but a responsibility. The MVA delivered it, but never bragged about it," he added.

He slammed the Mahayuti government for its "sudden love" towards sisters in the state.

"Women are facing atrocities everyday in the state," he said, citing the Badlapur incident where two minor schoolgirls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant.

"So what is the use of Rs 1,500 assistance (under the Ladki Bahin Yojana) when the government cannot even ensure the safety of women and children," he said.

Expressing concerns over the problems faced by farmers in the state, he said he will withdraw all his candidates if any farmer says that his income has doubled as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP says that I have abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Have I left Hindutva? No, but I am not going to follow the Hindutva of the BJP. Our Hindutva is the one that places Ram in our hearts and gives jobs to unemployed hands," Thackeray added.

He sought to know why deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis did not apologise after the statue of Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Sindhudurg district even as deputy CM Ajit Pawar and PM Modi apologised over the incident.

Thackeray promised to provide free education to boys in Maharashtra, and said he would have waived farmers' loan before the elections if he was the CM.

Targeting the state government over the issue of unemployment, he said, "Fadnavis should be ashamed...He should have at least not let Tata Airbus project shift out of Nagpur. But Fadnavis is not at all concerned about Vidarbha from where he belongs and which brought him to power. He let the investments go to Gujarat."

He said if the MVA comes to power, it will provide Rs 4,000 per month to youth till the time they get employed.

The former CM assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be stopped by the MVA as being said by the Mahayuti partners.

"The scheme will not stop. Rather, the women will get Rs 3,000 which is more than what the Mahayuti government is giving," said Thackeray.

He also promised to implement the old pension scheme and increase the honorarium of ASHA workers in Maharashtra.