BJP supporters allegedly surround Mahua Moitra's car and pelt it with eggs during her visit to Kaliganj.

The MP accuses police of ignoring prior warnings and violating a high court directive on her security.

BJP's Nadia leader describes the protest as a spontaneous reaction, while Trinamool questions the administration's inaction.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra faced another attack in her parliamentary constituency of Krishnanagar on Thursday, 19 November, when her vehicle was allegedly surrounded by BJP supporters, pelted with eggs and blocked with black flags as she travelled to inaugurate a public project in Kaliganj, Nadia. The incident, which reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel, has once again raised questions about the safety of an elected MP and the police's failure to prevent repeated attacks despite prior warnings.

Moitra was on her way to Gobra Gram Panchayat to inaugurate a ghat constructed with Rs 25 lakh from her MPLADS fund for local residents. Anticipating trouble, she had alerted the West Bengal Police in advance, warning that around 80 to 90 people were waiting to attack her. She also reminded the police that Calcutta High Court had directed them to take responsibility for her security.

Her fears reportedly materialised within half-an-hour. BJP supporters allegedly blocked her vehicle, waved black flags, shouted 'go back' slogans and hurled eggs at her car. During a Facebook Live broadcast from inside the vehicle, Moitra appealed to the Supreme Court and the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to take note of the incident.