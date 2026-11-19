Mahua Moitra attacked again in Nadia, BJP supporters hurl eggs at her car
Trinamool MP alleges police inaction despite prior warnings and a Calcutta High Court order on her security
BJP supporters allegedly surround Mahua Moitra's car and pelt it with eggs during her visit to Kaliganj.
The MP accuses police of ignoring prior warnings and violating a high court directive on her security.
BJP's Nadia leader describes the protest as a spontaneous reaction, while Trinamool questions the administration's inaction.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra faced another attack in her parliamentary constituency of Krishnanagar on Thursday, 19 November, when her vehicle was allegedly surrounded by BJP supporters, pelted with eggs and blocked with black flags as she travelled to inaugurate a public project in Kaliganj, Nadia. The incident, which reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel, has once again raised questions about the safety of an elected MP and the police's failure to prevent repeated attacks despite prior warnings.
Moitra was on her way to Gobra Gram Panchayat to inaugurate a ghat constructed with Rs 25 lakh from her MPLADS fund for local residents. Anticipating trouble, she had alerted the West Bengal Police in advance, warning that around 80 to 90 people were waiting to attack her. She also reminded the police that Calcutta High Court had directed them to take responsibility for her security.
Her fears reportedly materialised within half-an-hour. BJP supporters allegedly blocked her vehicle, waved black flags, shouted 'go back' slogans and hurled eggs at her car. During a Facebook Live broadcast from inside the vehicle, Moitra appealed to the Supreme Court and the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to take note of the incident.
"BJP goons are pushing my car forward while striking it with sticks. They are throwing eggs. The police are doing nothing to remove them; instead, they are telling me to go back. I had prior information that this might happen, and the police were informed, yet no action was taken," she said.
In another statement, she alleged: "The BJP pushed my car aside. The police failed to remove them. They struck my vehicle and shoved it to this spot. The police did nothing; instead of dispersing the crowd, they moved me away from the scene. The police were aware of this."
Moitra was also heard confronting a police officer, Achintya Mandi, demanding that he implement the high court's order. "There is a high court order for you to clear the area. Please clear it," she told the officer.
The MP accused the police of effectively allowing the attackers to operate despite being aware of the threat, describing the incident as contempt of court. Her allegations assume particular significance given the series of similar incidents reported in Nadia over the past few months.
The BJP, however, appeared to play down the attack. Sandipan Majumdar, media convener of the party's Nadia north organisational district, described the protest as a spontaneous reaction. "Given how Mahua Moitra insulted Hindu deities while the Trinamool was in power, this is a spontaneous reaction from the common people following the change in power. She wasn't pelted with bombs — only eggs. After what she has done, she must be prepared to face at least this much," he said.
The response drew criticism for appearing to justify the targeting of an elected representative rather than unequivocally condemning the incident. TMC general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee also questioned the role of the police and the state administration. Sharing Moitra's post, he asked whether Calcutta High Court would hold the state government and home department accountable for allegedly violating its orders.
'Or are contempt of court proceedings applicable only to the Opposition? Will those in power and their BJP allies continue to enjoy special protection?' he asked.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also criticised the police, alleging that officers present at the spot had simply watched as the MP was targeted.
Thursday's incident is the latest in a series of confrontations involving Moitra in Nadia. In July, she faced 'go back' slogans at the circuit house in Krishnanagar and subsequently submitted a breach of privilege notice to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. She filed another notice following an egg-pelting incident in Palashipara-Kaliganj in August. In September, after another attack, she released a video questioning why police personnel accompanying her had failed to protect her.
On Thursday, she again questioned the speaker's silence. In a post on X, Moitra wrote: 'I sent a notice of breach of privilege in July. I sent another one after being attacked in August. Nine opposition parties wrote to you. You did not provide any response. You have done nothing for my security. You are a disgrace to your position.'