‘Revolution is coming’: Mahua launches broadside at Modi government

Mahua Moitra targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar and challenges Agnipath policy.

TMC MP questions foreign-funding allegations against CJP activists.

Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya takes a swipe at TMC-CPI(M) political alignment.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, questioning its handling of democratic institutions, the controversial Agnipath recruitment scheme and allegations of foreign funding against political activists. In a series of sharp remarks, Moitra made it clear that the Opposition would not allow what she described as an assault on democratic accountability to go unchallenged.

One of her strongest attacks was directed at chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Taking issue with the legal protection available to election commissioners, Moitra warned that the Opposition would revisit the issue if it secured a majority in Parliament.

"When we come to Parliament, we will ensure that Gyanesh goes to jail," she said in an interaction with the press on Thursday, 5 November, adding that the fight was about "reclaiming democracy". She also declared that a "revolution is coming".