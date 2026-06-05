Kharge files Rajya Sabha nomination from Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, accompanied by senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, chief minister D.K. Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Kharge submitted his nomination at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for 18 June.

The filing of the nomination took place against the backdrop of growing unrest within the newly formed Congress government in Karnataka, with differences emerging over the allocation of ministerial portfolios.