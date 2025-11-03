Kharge rejects Modi’s claim RJD ‘stole’ Bihar CM post, calls remarks false and laughable

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) “stole” the chief ministerial position from the Congress in Bihar, calling the allegation “false” and “laughable”.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kharge said the Prime Minister’s comments were untrue and sought to undermine the dignity of the office. “All of this is a lie. He has nothing else to say. I will answer this today in Bihar. What he is saying is a lie. Nobody will tell someone else to make someone the CM at gunpoint. Congress has never done this,” he told ANI.

Kharge said such remarks lower the standard of political discourse. “Modi ji is the PM of this country; his saying such things is laughable. This shows his level. He sets aside the level at which a PM should speak and is making election speeches in Bihar,” he said.

The Congress chief is scheduled to address a rally in Raja Pakar, Bihar, later on Monday. His comments follow Modi’s speech in Arrah a day earlier, where the Prime Minister alleged that the RJD forced the Congress to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. Modi described the development as “gundagardi” and claimed the Opposition alliance was on the verge of internal conflict.