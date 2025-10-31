RSS should be banned: Kharge offers 'personal opinion', cites Sardar Patel

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that, in his personal opinion, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) should be banned as most law and order problems in the country were arising because of the BJP-RSS.

He also charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by allowing government employees to be associated with the Sangh.

Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Modi after he attacked the Congress on Patel's birth anniversary, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), and cited Patel's remarks censuring the RSS following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Responding to a question on banning the RSS again, Kharge said, “It is my personal opinion and I will say it openly, it should be done,” and added that most issues and law and order problems were all arising because of the BJP-RSS.

He said what Patel had put forth before the nation, the prime minister and Union home minister Amit Shah should pay heed to.

Asked about the government lifting the ban on government employees associating with the RSS, Kharge said when Patel himself had banned the RSS, “then naturally he is disrespecting our Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who himself gave all the reasons why he banned the RSS and there is no ambiguity”.

The Congress chief said Patel wanted to bring in unity and peace and he fought for it. “But after bringing unity in the country, anyone who tries to break that unity should be taught a lesson. And, you know who are those people who are breaking that unity,” he said.