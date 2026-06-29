Kharge takes oath as Rajya Sabha member after re-election
Congress president was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member representing Karnataka in the presence of senior party leaders and Union ministers
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday following his re-election to the Upper House from Karnataka.
The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan at his chamber in Parliament. Kharge took the oath in Hindi.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the ceremony.
Congratulating Kharge after the oath-taking, Radhakrishnan said the Rajya Sabha would benefit from the veteran parliamentarian's extensive legislative experience.
Also present on the occasion were Union Health Minister and Leader of the House J.P. Nadda, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.
Kharge was recently re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and continues to represent Karnataka in the Upper House.
With PTI inputs