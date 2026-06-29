Kharge takes oath as Rajya Sabha member after re-election

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday following his re-election to the Upper House from Karnataka.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan at his chamber in Parliament. Kharge took the oath in Hindi.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the ceremony.