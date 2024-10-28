Mallikarjun Kharge’s two years as Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge, who has completed two years as Congress president, has ushered in a new era of progressive change within the party. He assumed leadership during unprecedented challenges, emphasising the commitment to intra-party democracy. His election as president, following a contest with the esteemed Dr Shashi Tharoor, stands as a testament to this democratic spirit.

Kharge's journey from block secretary to national president is both inspiring and a beacon of hope for Congress workers. Over the past two years, he has built on decades of tradition and experience, successfully energising the party and gaining popular support among activists nationwide.

Following in the footsteps of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kharge’s leadership combines dedication and experience, demonstrating that loyalty, tenacity and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements. His tenure has opened a new chapter of inclusive change within the Congress, with his progressive vision evident at the Raipur Plenary Conference. He infused new energy into the party by revamping structures and restoring hope among its cadres.

Drawing momentum from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras, the party has achieved electoral victories in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh under Kharge’s leadership. In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the India Front, which included the Congress, has gained power. The party's growth from 44 to 99 seats in the Lok Sabha underscores the strength of his leadership and strategic focus. With this achievement, he officially became the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after a decade.

Kharge has played a key role in establishing the India alliance and has been well-received by opposition leaders.

His strong stance on the caste census highlights his commitment to social justice.

Although the party faced setbacks in Haryana after the Lok Sabha elections, the increase in vote share signals promising progress.