Mallikarjun Kharge’s two years as Congress president
His tenure has been a period of transformative change for the grand old party
Mallikarjun Kharge, who has completed two years as Congress president, has ushered in a new era of progressive change within the party. He assumed leadership during unprecedented challenges, emphasising the commitment to intra-party democracy. His election as president, following a contest with the esteemed Dr Shashi Tharoor, stands as a testament to this democratic spirit.
Kharge's journey from block secretary to national president is both inspiring and a beacon of hope for Congress workers. Over the past two years, he has built on decades of tradition and experience, successfully energising the party and gaining popular support among activists nationwide.
Following in the footsteps of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kharge’s leadership combines dedication and experience, demonstrating that loyalty, tenacity and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements. His tenure has opened a new chapter of inclusive change within the Congress, with his progressive vision evident at the Raipur Plenary Conference. He infused new energy into the party by revamping structures and restoring hope among its cadres.
Drawing momentum from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras, the party has achieved electoral victories in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh under Kharge’s leadership. In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the India Front, which included the Congress, has gained power. The party's growth from 44 to 99 seats in the Lok Sabha underscores the strength of his leadership and strategic focus. With this achievement, he officially became the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after a decade.
Kharge has played a key role in establishing the India alliance and has been well-received by opposition leaders.
His strong stance on the caste census highlights his commitment to social justice.
Although the party faced setbacks in Haryana after the Lok Sabha elections, the increase in vote share signals promising progress.
Kharge has been open to adapting the party's working style to meet the demands of the new era, leading this transformation himself. Today, the party approaches elections with robust planning and professionalism, alongside effective measures to resolve internal differences, strengthening unity within the party. These changes are set to inspire a new movement among party members.
Kharge's journey has been supported by prominent leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and backed by general secretary K.C. Venugopal.
His work ethic defies expectations of his age. During the Lok Sabha elections alone, he addressed over 100 rallies, held 20 press conferences and participated in around 50 interviews. The party's entire focus is now on the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as the Lok Sabha by-elections in Wayanad, with his sincere interventions aimed at ensuring greater success.
Frequent attacks against him by BJP leaders indicate that the BJP has begun to fear his leadership. Most recently, these attacks were linked to Priyanka Gandhi's submission of nomination papers in Wayanad.
BJP leaders propagated on social media that Kharge was not allowed to be present in the office of the district returning officer because he is not a member of the Nehru family. However, Kharge was indeed inside the office during the submission, seated to Priyanka Gandhi's left, with Rahul Gandhi on her right. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was seated in the second row behind them. Nevertheless, BJP leaders unleashed baseless propaganda using a looped video clip of Kharge walking into the district collector's office.
It is clear that Kharge's steady leadership and efforts to strengthen unity have reinvigorated Congress's support base, which is precisely what the BJP fears. By casting doubt on Kharge's independence, the BJP aims to sway public opinion and destabilise internal unity within Congress. This hostility is part of a broader strategy by the Sangh Parivar and the BJP.
Despite these challenges, Kharge's leadership remains steadfast.
He tirelessly works to eliminate the shadows of authoritarianism, striving to lead India toward a future defined by democracy and secularism.
His commitment to creating an India of equality and justice, where democracy is restored, is unwavering.
After collapsing briefly in Katwa, Kashmir, during the election campaign, he stated, "I’m not going to die so soon. I will stay alive until we remove Modi. I will listen to you and fight for you."
These words, along with his leadership, inspire hope for the millions of Congress workers who uphold democratic and secular values.
The writer is the chairman of the Kerala unit, AICC research department
