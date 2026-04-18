Mamata Banerjee alleges ‘slow polling’ plan by Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of planning “slow polling” and “slow counting” during the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in the state, alleging it was a strategy to frustrate Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents.

Addressing a campaign rally in Uluberia near Kolkata, Banerjee claimed that early trends would be projected in a way that suggests the TMC is trailing in several constituencies. She alleged that such tactics were intended to mislead voters and demoralise party workers involved in polling and counting processes.

Urging her supporters to remain vigilant, she expressed confidence in her party’s electoral prospects, stating that the TMC would secure a stronger mandate than in the 2021 Assembly elections. She also emphasised the need to ensure that voters are able to cast their ballots without obstruction.

The chief minister also criticised the Centre over recent searches conducted by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate at multiple locations in and around Kolkata, including premises linked to TMC leaders and associates.