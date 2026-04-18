Mamata Banerjee alleges ‘slow polling’ plan by Election Commission
West Bengal chief minister claims move aimed at demoralising TMC agents ahead of Assembly polls
Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of planning “slow polling” and “slow counting” during the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in the state, alleging it was a strategy to frustrate Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents.
Addressing a campaign rally in Uluberia near Kolkata, Banerjee claimed that early trends would be projected in a way that suggests the TMC is trailing in several constituencies. She alleged that such tactics were intended to mislead voters and demoralise party workers involved in polling and counting processes.
Urging her supporters to remain vigilant, she expressed confidence in her party’s electoral prospects, stating that the TMC would secure a stronger mandate than in the 2021 Assembly elections. She also emphasised the need to ensure that voters are able to cast their ballots without obstruction.
The chief minister also criticised the Centre over recent searches conducted by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate at multiple locations in and around Kolkata, including premises linked to TMC leaders and associates.
She alleged that central agencies were selectively targeting her party while sparing leaders of other political formations.
Banerjee further raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, suggesting the possibility of electronic voting machines being tampered with. She advised party agents to insist on replacing any malfunctioning machines rather than allowing them to be reused after repairs.
In addition, she accused political opponents of hypocrisy on issues related to food practices, alleging contradictions between their policies and actions.
The Election Commission has not responded to the allegations. The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the run-up to the state elections, with both the ruling TMC and opposition parties intensifying their campaigns.
With IANS inputs
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