Mamata retains ‘chief minister’ tag online after Bengal assembly dissolution

The dissolution of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly by governor R.N. Ravi has formally brought an end to the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, making her officially a former chief minister after 15 years in power.

The announcement, made on Thursday evening, also marked the automatic dissolution of the state Cabinet. Despite the constitutional development, Banerjee continues to identify herself as the “Honourable chief minister, West Bengal” on her official social media accounts, including X and Facebook as a mark of protest against the conduct of the BJP and Election Commission during the recent polls.

The “about” sections of both profiles still describe her as the founder chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress and the serving Chief Minister of the state.

Banerjee’s decision to retain the designation is consistent with the stand she adopted after the results of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping victory and ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.

Addressing the media on 5 May, a day after the election results, Banerjee said she would not follow convention by submitting her resignation to the governor. She argued that the declared results did not reflect the true mandate of the people and made clear she did not accept either her party’s defeat or her personal loss from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Banerjee was defeated in Bhabanipur by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition, by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.