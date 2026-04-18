Mamata says BJP’s ‘downfall’ has begun after women’s quota bill defeat; calls Centre a ‘minority govt’
TMC chief links setback in Lok Sabha to larger political decline; targets delimitation plan
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP’s “downfall” had begun after the Centre failed to pass the Constitution amendment bill on women’s reservation, asserting that the Narendra Modi government was now effectively in a minority.
Addressing rallies in Uluberia and Baruipur ahead of the assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the outcome in Parliament showed that the ruling dispensation lacked a clear majority.
“Yesterday proved they are no longer a majority government. It is a minority government. They are somehow running it with the support of two parties,” she said, referring to the BJP’s dependence on allies.
Links defeat to ‘beginning of decline’
Banerjee framed the defeat of the bill as a turning point in national politics.
“Modi sahib’s downfall began in Delhi yesterday. In the Lok Sabha, you have been defeated; now you will have to be defeated on the ground. Bengal will show the way,” she told supporters.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House.
Questions linking of delimitation
The TMC chief questioned the Centre’s decision to link women’s reservation with delimitation, suggesting it masked a larger political agenda.
“Why link it with delimitation? Is this an attempt to hide fish with greens?” she said, invoking a Bengali phrase to suggest concealment of intent.
She alleged that the delimitation exercise was aimed at redrawing political boundaries to weaken states like West Bengal.
“It was a plan to divide the country, divide Bengal and divide every state… We will not allow Bengal to be divided,” she said.
Stakes claim on women’s representation
Banerjee also sought to counter the BJP’s narrative on women’s empowerment, asserting that her party had consistently championed the cause.
“This is not a women’s bill. I have fought for women’s reservation since 1998. They are using the media to spread lies,” she said.
Highlighting TMC’s record, she said women constituted about 37 per cent of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs and 46 per cent in the Rajya Sabha.
“We have given 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats and municipalities. Show me another party that has done this,” she said.
Sharp political attacks
Banerjee also targeted political developments beyond West Bengal, referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recent exit.
“Did you see what happened to Nitish Kumar? They used him during the elections and then pushed him aside,” she said.
She further cautioned people against schemes announced by the BJP, alleging misuse of personal data.
“They are taking your name and address… then they will take away all the money from your account. They are all frauds,” she claimed.
Election backdrop
Banerjee accused the BJP of planning to misuse central agencies and security forces during the upcoming elections, while asserting that her party would resist any such attempts.
Her remarks come as the TMC positions the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections as a crucial political battle with national implications.
The rallies also saw Banerjee revive her criticism of the BJP’s “double standards” on religion and food, accusing it of selective rhetoric.
With the campaign intensifying, the TMC chief sought to convert the parliamentary setback into a broader narrative of political momentum against the BJP.
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