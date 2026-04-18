Mamata says BJP’s ‘downfall’ has begun after women’s quota bill defeat; calls Centre a ‘minority govt’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP’s “downfall” had begun after the Centre failed to pass the Constitution amendment bill on women’s reservation, asserting that the Narendra Modi government was now effectively in a minority.

Addressing rallies in Uluberia and Baruipur ahead of the assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the outcome in Parliament showed that the ruling dispensation lacked a clear majority.

“Yesterday proved they are no longer a majority government. It is a minority government. They are somehow running it with the support of two parties,” she said, referring to the BJP’s dependence on allies.

Links defeat to ‘beginning of decline’

Banerjee framed the defeat of the bill as a turning point in national politics.

“Modi sahib’s downfall began in Delhi yesterday. In the Lok Sabha, you have been defeated; now you will have to be defeated on the ground. Bengal will show the way,” she told supporters.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House.

Questions linking of delimitation

The TMC chief questioned the Centre’s decision to link women’s reservation with delimitation, suggesting it masked a larger political agenda.

“Why link it with delimitation? Is this an attempt to hide fish with greens?” she said, invoking a Bengali phrase to suggest concealment of intent.

She alleged that the delimitation exercise was aimed at redrawing political boundaries to weaken states like West Bengal.

“It was a plan to divide the country, divide Bengal and divide every state… We will not allow Bengal to be divided,” she said.