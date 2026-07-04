Manipur: Kuki groups protest CM's visit ahead of slain BJP MLA's last rites

Hundreds of Kukis staged protests in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, 4 July, ahead of the last rites of former BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died in February nearly two years after suffering critical injuries in a mob attack during the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state.

The demonstrations were triggered by chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh's proposed visit to attend the funeral, with at least six Kuki organisations boycotting his trip and reiterating their demand for a permanent political solution to the ethnic conflict.

Markets remained shut and vehicles stayed off the roads in the district headquarters following a shutdown called by an armed group. Dozens of protesters also gathered along Tedim Road near the Kaprang area to block the route connecting Imphal and Churachandpur.

Officials said armed men fired several rounds in the air near Jalengphai, on the Churachandpur-Bishnupur border, at around 11.00 pm on Friday. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, Kuki organisations, including the Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Women Union, under the banner of the Kuki Civil Society Organisation (KCSO), said they would not allow the chief minister's visit.

'The KCSOs Churachandpur would like to make it clear that until and unless there is a solution to the ongoing "Kuki-Zo-Meitei conflict", we would not allow any Meitei individual, officials or group in our district,' the statement said.