Modi coins new term for NDA; allies adopt resolution to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Hours after the opposition alliance named itself I-N-D-I-A, PM Modi created a new definition for the NDA
Following the opposition's announcement of a collective front called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, July 18, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies adopted a resolution to contest the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shortly after the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Modi coined a new full form of NDA — New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India. The NDA also targeted the Opposition’s unity efforts, saying that the Opposition is "facing an identity crisis and is beset by confusion and disorientation".
A meeting was organised on Tuesday in light of completion of 25 years of establishment of the NDA saw the participation of around 39 parties. It was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.
During his address, Modi hit out at the opposition, stating that an "alliance formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping in mind casteism and regionalism is very harmful to the country."
The resolution, referring to the achievements of the Modi government during the last nine years, also applauded the government’s “hard work, and selfless dedication towards the service of the country”.
"For making the countrymen feel proud on many occasions, all the fellow parties of NDA congratulate Narendra Modi. NDA constituents unanimously take a resolution that as partners in this development journey of the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi – we are one, and united," it added.
Further, the resolution noted that "for taking the country forward on the path of progress", all the parties of NDA also congratulate the "visionary and popular" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Especially in the last nine years, the work done by the NDA government in terms of service, good governance and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is unprecedented", it added.
Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde put forward the resolution during the NDA meeting held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.
AIADMK's K. Palaniswami and Atul Bora of the Asom Gana Parishad also supported the resolution.
With inputs from IANS
Also Read: 9 Years of Modi, 10 Points to Ponder
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines