Modi coins new term for NDA; allies adopt resolution to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Following the opposition's announcement of a collective front called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, July 18, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies adopted a resolution to contest the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shortly after the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Modi coined a new full form of NDA — New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India. The NDA also targeted the Opposition’s unity efforts, saying that the Opposition is "facing an identity crisis and is beset by confusion and disorientation".

A meeting was organised on Tuesday in light of completion of 25 years of establishment of the NDA saw the participation of around 39 parties. It was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.