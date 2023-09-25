Modi govt distorting data instead of fixing problems: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government has mismanaged the economy across all sectors and since it is "too inept" in fixing issues such as unemployment and price rise, it is distorting the data instead.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said now that the special session of Parliament is over, it is clear that the Modi government was trying to "distract and divert" the nation from some critical issues — "the Adani scam, the caste census, and especially the rising unemployment, growing inequality and the economic distress".

In a statement, he said no matter how much the Modi government hides the data, the reality is that the vast majority of people are suffering, and claimed that some of the facts reported last week are being "brushed under the carpet".

He said the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin dated September 2023 shows the "complete failure" of the Modi government to execute a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.