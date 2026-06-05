Govt ignored red flags, SEBI delayed Rajesh Exports probe by 7 months: Cong

The Congress on Friday, 5 June accused the Narendra Modi government of looking the other way despite multiple warning signs in the alleged Rs 15.5 lakh crore Rajesh Exports scam, and questioned why market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) took seven months to initiate an investigation after the first complaint was filed.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that the delay by SEBI and other investigative agencies had allowed the alleged fraud to go unchecked, resulting in substantial losses for investors.

According to media reports, an investor first flagged irregularities in March 2025, but SEBI began its investigation only in October. Controversial former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch was then heading the organisaion.

"If a complaint was filed in March 2025, why did SEBI wait seven months to act?" Khera asked.