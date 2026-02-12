Modi govt ignores workers, farmers in policymaking: Rahul backs nationwide strike

The Congress on Thursday expressed support for the nationwide trade union strike, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions affecting their future.

Employees and workers affiliated with a joint platform of central trade unions observed a day-long strike to protest what they described as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate” policies of the Centre. The forum claimed that around 30 crore workers were mobilised as part of the nationwide agitation, raising concerns over new labour codes and economic decisions.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that “lakhs of workers and farmers” had taken to the streets to demand their rights and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now listen to their concerns. “Will Modiji listen now? Or is there a ‘grip’ on him that is too strong?” he asked, reiterating his support for the protest.

Congress targets labour codes, trade deal

Gandhi said workers fear that the four labour codes could weaken labour protections, while farmers are worried that the India-US trade agreement could adversely impact their livelihoods. He also warned that weakening or eliminating MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) would remove a critical safety net for rural communities.

His remarks came a day after he described the interim India-US trade deal as a “wholesale surrender”, alleging that it compromised India’s energy security and farmers’ interests. During a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi used a martial arts analogy to criticise the agreement, saying that after securing a “grip”, the next step is a chokehold that forces the opponent to give up.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also backed the strike, claiming that trade unions, farmers and labourers across the country were protesting against labour laws, the trade deal and the alleged “snatching away” of employment guarantees under MGNREGA.