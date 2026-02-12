Modi govt ignores workers, farmers in policymaking: Rahul backs nationwide strike
Congress leaders attack labour codes, trade deal and MGNREGA; party extends support to trade unions’ protest
The Congress on Thursday expressed support for the nationwide trade union strike, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions affecting their future.
Employees and workers affiliated with a joint platform of central trade unions observed a day-long strike to protest what they described as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate” policies of the Centre. The forum claimed that around 30 crore workers were mobilised as part of the nationwide agitation, raising concerns over new labour codes and economic decisions.
In a post on X, Gandhi said that “lakhs of workers and farmers” had taken to the streets to demand their rights and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now listen to their concerns. “Will Modiji listen now? Or is there a ‘grip’ on him that is too strong?” he asked, reiterating his support for the protest.
Congress targets labour codes, trade deal
Gandhi said workers fear that the four labour codes could weaken labour protections, while farmers are worried that the India-US trade agreement could adversely impact their livelihoods. He also warned that weakening or eliminating MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) would remove a critical safety net for rural communities.
His remarks came a day after he described the interim India-US trade deal as a “wholesale surrender”, alleging that it compromised India’s energy security and farmers’ interests. During a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi used a martial arts analogy to criticise the agreement, saying that after securing a “grip”, the next step is a chokehold that forces the opponent to give up.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also backed the strike, claiming that trade unions, farmers and labourers across the country were protesting against labour laws, the trade deal and the alleged “snatching away” of employment guarantees under MGNREGA.
He accused the government of succumbing to foreign pressure and “mortgaging the future” of workers and farmers through what he termed the “TRAP DEAL”.
Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Kharge said those who raised slogans supporting former US President Donald Trump had harmed India’s national interest, adding that opposition to the policies was growing among workers, small traders and common citizens. “From the streets to Parliament, our struggle will continue,” he said.
Priyanka extends support
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party stood firmly with labour unions and farmers. She alleged that the government’s trade policies would cause hardship to farmers and described the Centre’s approach as “completely wrong”.
“They are betraying the farmers. The kind of trade deal they have signed will result in sufferings for farmers. We are supporting the labour unions in their strike today,” she said.
INDIA bloc reference and broader political context
Gandhi said that if an INDIA bloc government had negotiated the trade agreement with the United States, it would have insisted on equal treatment for India. He emphasised the need to safeguard the country’s data, food supply, energy systems and economic sovereignty.
The strike and the Congress’ support for it come amid escalating political debate over labour reforms, trade negotiations and economic policy, with the Opposition attempting to build a broader narrative around workers’ rights and rural concerns. The Centre has maintained that its reforms aim to modernise labour regulations and improve economic growth while ensuring social welfare.
Union leaders said the agitation was intended to send a strong political message ahead of upcoming parliamentary discussions, even as the government reiterated that essential services and economic activity continued largely unaffected in many parts of the country.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines