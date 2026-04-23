Govt's pin drop silence aggravates suspicion as CAG flags Rs 54,282 cr ‘unaccounted’ spending

The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report flagging Rs 54,282.32 crore in unaccounted expenditure has drawn criticism from political voices including the CPI(M) Telangana unit, as well as commentary across media-linked platforms and online discourse, even as the Union government is yet to issue a detailed response.

The report, tabled in Parliament in early April 2026, has been cited by Opposition-linked groups and commentators to question fiscal transparency and accountability under the BJP-led Centre.

Break-up of audit findings

According to the CAG report, the Rs 54,282.32 crore figure arises from 33,973 pending utilisation certificates (UCs) across 15 ministries, indicating funds for government schemes whose end-use has not been formally certified.

Among the major components flag ged:

Rs 18,273 crore linked to the housing sector

Rs 14,360 crore under higher education

Rs 21,649.32 crores across other ministries forming the remaining balance

In addition, the audit highlighted:

Rs 12,754 crore classified under incorrect financial heads

Rs 9,222 crore in levies that were not transferred within stipulated timelines

The report also noted that some utilisation certificates date back as far as 1985, pointing to long-pending compliance gaps in financial reporting.

Utilisation certificates are mandatory under GFR (General Financial Rules) to confirm that funds released for specific schemes have been used for their intended purpose.