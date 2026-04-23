Govt's pin drop silence aggravates suspicion as CAG flags Rs 54,282 cr ‘unaccounted’ spending
Audit cites 33,973 pending utilisation certificates, fund misclassification and delayed transfers; Centre yet to issue detailed rebuttal
The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report flagging Rs 54,282.32 crore in unaccounted expenditure has drawn criticism from political voices including the CPI(M) Telangana unit, as well as commentary across media-linked platforms and online discourse, even as the Union government is yet to issue a detailed response.
The report, tabled in Parliament in early April 2026, has been cited by Opposition-linked groups and commentators to question fiscal transparency and accountability under the BJP-led Centre.
Break-up of audit findings
According to the CAG report, the Rs 54,282.32 crore figure arises from 33,973 pending utilisation certificates (UCs) across 15 ministries, indicating funds for government schemes whose end-use has not been formally certified.
Among the major components flag ged:
Rs 18,273 crore linked to the housing sector
Rs 14,360 crore under higher education
Rs 21,649.32 crores across other ministries forming the remaining balance
In addition, the audit highlighted:
Rs 12,754 crore classified under incorrect financial heads
Rs 9,222 crore in levies that were not transferred within stipulated timelines
The report also noted that some utilisation certificates date back as far as 1985, pointing to long-pending compliance gaps in financial reporting.
Utilisation certificates are mandatory under GFR (General Financial Rules) to confirm that funds released for specific schemes have been used for their intended purpose.
The CPI(M) Telangana unit, in a post on 19 April, termed the findings a “massive failure of accountability”, alleging that large sums under central schemes remained unaccounted.
Govt response awaited
There has been no detailed public response so far from the Union government or BJP leaders addressing the specific audit findings.
In previous instances involving CAG observations, government responses have typically described such issues as procedural delays, accounting backlogs or documentation gaps, rather than evidence of financial loss.
The report has become a point of political contention, with Opposition voices using it to question governance practices, while the ruling establishment has yet to formally respond.
Experts note that audit observations related to pending utilisation certificates often indicate delays in documentation and compliance, and do not automatically imply misappropriation of funds, but they highlight gaps in financial oversight and reporting systems.
The CAG is a constitutional authority responsible for auditing government expenditure and ensuring accountability in public finances.
Pending utilisation certificates and classification issues have been recurring concerns in audit reports over the years, often prompting recommendations for stricter financial discipline, timely reporting and improved monitoring by ministries.
The latest findings are expected to be examined further by Parliament and concerned departments as part of the audit follow-up process.
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