Modi ji, please direct your attention to this: Rahul flags textile sector problems

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sounded the alarm over what Indian textile exporters have been whispering for months: sky-high US tariffs are choking one of the country’s largest employers while the Indian government mostly watches from the sidelines.

In a video posted from a garment unit in Haryana, Gandhi spotlighted the skill and efficiency of Indian tailors — the sort of quiet industrial competence that usually speaks for itself, except now it’s being drowned out by a 50 per cent tariff wall in Washington and strategic silence in New Delhi.

“50 per cent US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our ‘Dead Economy’.” he wrote on X.

Hardly hyperbole: exporters in Tiruppur, Ludhiana and Noida have been reporting thinner order books, payment delays, and buyers switching to Bangladesh and Vietnam, whose governments actually negotiated trade access before the Trump White House slapped punitive duties on India during his last round of tariff theatrics.