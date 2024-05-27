PM talks of mangalsutra, mutton, mujra, but not make in India, which has flopped: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the Modi government on the state of the economy, exports, and the rising trade deficit besides the 'Make in India' programme and accused him of practising "fake" nationalism by making China its biggest trade partner.

"Narendra Modi ji speaks about Mangalsutra, Mutton, Machhali, Mughal and Mujra, but does not talk about 'Make in India'? Why Modi ji does not utter a single word on the economy in his numerous election speeches? The answer lies in his Government's abject failure," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The 'Make in India' programme has flopped, the PLI Scheme floundered and exports are in a free fall," he alleged.

Drawing a parallel between the Congress-led UPA and 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government, he said the manufacturing growth (at constant 2015 USD) during the Congress-UPA rule from 2004-14 was 7.85 per cent, while that during the Modi's NDA rule from 2014-22 was 6.0 per cent.

The Congress president said India's export growth during the Congress-UPA rule from 2004-10 was 186.59 per cent and from 2009-14 was 94.39 per cent, while that during the Modi-NDA rule from 2014-20 was 21.14 per cent, and from 2019-24 was 56.86 per cent.