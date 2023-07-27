MP to add Baigas among Most Backward tribes in the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to include the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) Baiga among the most backward tribes in the state.

Baiga also have sub-castes like - Bijhwar, Narotia, Bharotiya, Nahar, Rai maina and Kath maina.

The largest number of Baiga tribes are found in Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli and Shahdol districts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, at least seven tribes communities ( Abujh Maria, Baiga, Bharia, Birhor, Hill Korba, Kamar and Saharia ) in Madhya Pradesh have been categorised under the PVTG.