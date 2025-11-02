Kerala: ‘Now they ask whose land you are on’

The court verdict was meant to settle a long-simmering dispute. Instead, it seems to have reopened old wounds. At stake is a 365-acre coastal tract in Munambam near Kochi in Kerala’s Ernakulum district, and the disputants are the Latin Catholic fisherfolk who live here and the Kerala Waqf Board.

“This is our home,” says Mary Joseph, a fisherwoman from Munambam, balancing a basket of sardines on her hip. “We built our houses, we pay taxes, we raised our children here. Then one day they said it is waqf land. What did we do to deserve this?” Her question, simple yet searing, goes to the heart of a conflict that has turned this quiet fishing village into a cauldron of legal uncertainty and communal tension.

On 10 October, a division bench of the Kerala High Court declared that the disputed land in Munambam was not waqf property as claimed by the Kerala Waqf Board, that the 1950 endowment deed for the disputed land was a gift to the Farook College management, not a valid waqf under the Waqf Acts of 1954, 1984 or 1995.

The sharply worded verdict panned the Waqf Board’s 2019 decision to unilaterally designate this land as waqf property, calling it a “land-grabbing tactic”. If this kind of arbitrariness is tolerated, “even the High Court or the state legislature can be declared waqf property,” the court said.

Yet the same ruling stopped short of striking down the waqf registration, saying that only the Waqf Tribunal had the jurisdiction to do so. The fisher community is relieved that the court ruling has, in effect, validated their claim on the land, but this is relief without resolution. Also, given Kerala’s political landscape, chances are the communal undertone of this dispute will be exploited to telling effect in days to come.