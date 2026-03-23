Muslim groups urge Cong to nominate Umar Khalid to Rajya Sabha
Appeal cites representation, constitutional values ahead of RS vacancies
A section of Muslim organisations in Rajasthan has urged the Congress to consider nominating activist Umar Khalid to the Rajya Sabha from the state, ahead of upcoming vacancies in June.
Three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan are set to fall vacant, and based on current Assembly strength, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is expected to win two seats, while the Congress may secure one.
Appeal for representation
In a letter addressed to the AICC (All India Congress Committee), Rajasthan Muslim Alliance president Mohsin Rashid Tonk said nominating Khalid would reflect the party’s commitment to constitutional values.
“Selecting Khalid would send a message about commitment to constitutional values and inclusive politics,” he said.
Tonk also cited data from the 2023 Assembly elections, stating that Muslim voters contributed significantly to the Congress’s vote share in the state.
Demand for political recognition
Muslim Progressive Forum president Abdul Salam Johar said the party should acknowledge the electoral contribution of Muslim voters through political representation.
He said such a move would strengthen the party’s outreach among minority communities.
Khalid, a former student leader from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), was arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case under provisions of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).
The case is currently under trial, and no court verdict has been delivered.
The appeal comes amid ongoing discussions within parties over nominations to the Upper House, with representation and electoral strategy likely to influence candidate selection