Muslim groups urge Cong to nominate Umar Khalid to Rajya Sabha

A section of Muslim organisations in Rajasthan has urged the Congress to consider nominating activist Umar Khalid to the Rajya Sabha from the state, ahead of upcoming vacancies in June.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan are set to fall vacant, and based on current Assembly strength, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is expected to win two seats, while the Congress may secure one.

Appeal for representation

In a letter addressed to the AICC (All India Congress Committee), Rajasthan Muslim Alliance president Mohsin Rashid Tonk said nominating Khalid would reflect the party’s commitment to constitutional values.

“Selecting Khalid would send a message about commitment to constitutional values and inclusive politics,” he said.

Tonk also cited data from the 2023 Assembly elections, stating that Muslim voters contributed significantly to the Congress’s vote share in the state.