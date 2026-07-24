'Arrogant' Modi govt treating students as ‘enemies of nation’: Sonia Gandhi

She recalled the police action during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Register of Citizens protests in 2020, when university campuses witnessed heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, and also referred to the crackdown on protesting wrestlers.

"The brutality perpetrated by police personnel functioning under the direct authority of the Union Home Minister on student protesters is hardly unprecedented for this regime," she wrote.

Referring to the police action during the 20 July 'Sansad Chalo' march, Sonia Gandhi described the day as "a day of infamy", alleging that the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces resorted to lathi charges, tear gas and pellet firing to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

She claimed numerous students were injured and alleged that even those returning home after the protests were not spared.

"The nation has seen some of the most depressing visuals of youth whose bodies have been scarred by pellets, the use of which would undoubtedly have been approved by Union home minister Amit Shah himself," she wrote.

"The videos from that day are seared into our memories and have stirred our collective conscience. Only the government and its captive media are spinning stories around this spontaneous rising tide of protest. It is time to say loud and clear: Stop, these are our sons and daughters, our young men and women," Sonia Gandhi added.

Accusing the government of consistently choosing confrontation over dialogue, Sonia Gandhi said the Modi administration had developed a pattern of suppressing dissent — whether from farmers, activists or now students.

"The pattern is clear, from farmers to activists. But this week, even a government as insensitive as the one that has set new standards of authoritarian governance sank to a new low. Instead of reaching out with understanding to our future doctors and engineers, teachers and civil servants, entrepreneurs and nation builders, it unleashed the repressive power of the state on them. This can neither be forgiven nor forgotten," she said.

She further alleged that the government had once again resorted to branding dissent as anti-national instead of examining the reasons behind the unrest.

"The Modi government has reached deep into its bag of tricks to cast aspersions and peddle conspiracies when what it should have done is to introspect on its policies that have motivated the protests," Sonia Gandhi said.

Turning to policy, Sonia Gandhi argued that the first major crisis stems from what she described as the government's steady withdrawal from public education.

She claimed the Centre had reduced the share of its overall Budget allocated to school education by 50 per cent and to higher education by 33 per cent, while nearly one lakh public schools had shut over the past 12 years even as around 43,000 private schools opened during the same period.

"Can anyone see the sense in such an absurd retreat?" she asked.

Sonia Gandhi also alleged that many of the newly established private schools are run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliated organisations.

She argued that shrinking access to affordable public education has forced families to spend heavily on private schooling and coaching, claiming that expenditure on NEET coaching alone now rivals the government's total investment in public education.

"The acute desperation of our students is a direct consequence of the privatisation and commercialisation of education," she wrote.

The Congress leader also questioned the functioning of India's public examination system, alleging that it has become increasingly centralised, privatised and politicised.

She criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying the shift from university and state-level entrance examinations to centrally conducted tests such as CUET has exposed students to repeated administrative failures.